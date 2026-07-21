STERIS plc $STE Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 352.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,320 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 137,355 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of STERIS worth $38,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of STERIS by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $214.58 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.14 and a fifty-two week high of $269.44. The business's fifty day moving average is $211.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.03). STERIS had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. STERIS's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. STERIS's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $310,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,347.64. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 1,374 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $291,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,493,164. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,051. Insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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