Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,239 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 93,347 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of STERIS worth $58,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,502,897 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $737,605,000 after purchasing an additional 629,532 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,561 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in STERIS by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,567 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,778 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 174,713 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,691,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $531,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,860. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Burton sold 5,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $1,503,045.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,311,812.72. The trade was a 31.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,819 shares of company stock worth $3,274,011. Insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STERIS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STERIS from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $261.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.86. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.14 and a twelve month high of $269.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.39 and a 200-day moving average of $224.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. STERIS's payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides products and services focused on infection prevention and contamination control. Its customers include hospitals and other healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, and research and laboratory facilities. The company's offerings include sterilizers, washers and other equipment; surgical and infection-prevention products; and related maintenance, repair and support services. STERIS also provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical devices and other products, as well as equipment and solutions for life sciences manufacturing.

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