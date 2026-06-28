Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,058 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 209.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,616 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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