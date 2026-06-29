Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with several firms reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and raising price targets, reinforcing confidence in its growth outlook and AI-related demand.

Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with several firms reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and raising price targets, reinforcing confidence in its growth outlook and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is rising around Snowflake’s long-term AI opportunity and its scale in cloud data management, with recent coverage citing strong free cash flow and broad enterprise relevance. GitLab vs. Snowflake: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investor interest is rising around Snowflake’s long-term AI opportunity and its scale in cloud data management, with recent coverage citing strong free cash flow and broad enterprise relevance. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake is attracting more attention from traders and retail investors, which can support momentum when combined with strong fundamentals.

Snowflake is attracting more attention from traders and retail investors, which can support momentum when combined with strong fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles questioning whether SNOW can rebound or reach higher levels are mostly sentiment-driven and do not indicate a new fundamental catalyst.

Recent articles questioning whether SNOW can rebound or reach higher levels are mostly sentiment-driven and do not indicate a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including recent transactions by executives, may weigh on sentiment even though the trades were reportedly made under pre-arranged plans for tax withholding purposes.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $248.29 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp set a $295.00 price target on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a $289.00 price objective on Snowflake and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,250. The trade was a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,702,704 shares of company stock worth $390,771,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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