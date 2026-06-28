Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,867 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 39,813 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in DexCom were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,356,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,789 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $205,932,000 after buying an additional 2,658,158 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,964,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,907,801 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $195,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $145,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore upgraded DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.88.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $70.14 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,704. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,977. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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