Sterling Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,266 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,052 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vistra by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vistra Stock Down 2.4%

VST opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.37.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.31.

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Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,152,000. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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