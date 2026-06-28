Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,344 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 1,064.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CI stock opened at $282.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $338.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here