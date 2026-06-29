Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 14,947 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,769 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,167 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,574,466. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $92.72 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here