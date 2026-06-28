Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,981 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:HWM opened at $268.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63. The company has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $259.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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