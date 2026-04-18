Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,315 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O'brien sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,180. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $22,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 340,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,452,113.64. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,284,000 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $494.50.

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Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of STRL opened at $463.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $477.03.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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