Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN Stock Holdings Lifted by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN - Free Report) by 2,944.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,994 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 165,377 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stevanato Group worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,109 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 71,178 shares of the company's stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company's stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stevanato Group news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. sold 1,493 shares of Stevanato Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total transaction of €25,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately €639,576.16. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director William J. Federici sold 1,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total transaction of €25,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately €461,276.19. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 5,972 shares of company stock valued at $102,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €19.21 on Monday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €12.89 and a one year high of €28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.06.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported €0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 by (€0.01). The business had revenue of €273.57 million for the quarter. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Stevanato Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on STVN

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

Further Reading

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