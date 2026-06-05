Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Shares Acquired by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,465 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 102,455 shares during the period. Steven Madden makes up approximately 3.6% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.46% of Steven Madden worth $44,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,919 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 568,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,492 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 115,284 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,038.29. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,723 shares of company stock worth $167,099. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Steven Madden from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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