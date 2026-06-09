Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025,479 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 694,875 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.79% of Steven Madden worth $84,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,095.20. This represents a 29.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,723 shares of company stock worth $167,099. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOO

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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