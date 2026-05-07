Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $470,000 in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $36,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 81.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amcor Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Amcor's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Amcor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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