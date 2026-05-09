Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,236 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.5% of Stevens Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of LLY opened at $948.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $943.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $990.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. MarketScreener

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Motley Fool

Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Reuters

Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Benzinga

Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Zacks

Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. TipRanks

Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One article noted that Eli Lilly’s valuation remains rich and that some investors see more upside in competitors, which can limit enthusiasm even when fundamentals are strong. Motley Fool

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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