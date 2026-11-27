First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 872,707 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 422,862 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Stifel Financial worth $61,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,197,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,875,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $138,637,000 after acquiring an additional 693,437 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $98,020,000 after acquiring an additional 152,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,235,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $70,086,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $68.79 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Stifel Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on Stifel Financial and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company whose businesses include wealth management and institutional services. Through its brokerage and advisory operations, the company provides investment advice, financial planning, securities trading and related services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its institutional business offers equity and fixed-income research, sales and trading, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions advice, and public finance services. Stifel also provides banking and lending services through affiliated businesses.

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