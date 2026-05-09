Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.32 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7%

TSM stock opened at $411.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $176.47 and a 12 month high of $420.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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