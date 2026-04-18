Stillwater Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Stillwater Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 230.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 853 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $794.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.46 and a fifty-two week high of $801.77. The company has a market capitalization of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

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About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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