Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,230 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Intel by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,969 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.98.

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Intel Trading Up 23.3%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.44 billion, a PE ratio of -132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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