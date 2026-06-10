Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 17,073 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,073 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company's stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,721 shares of the company's stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 147,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.5%

JCI stock opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

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About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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