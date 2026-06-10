Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 3,584 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.'s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments now owns 12,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,500. This trade represents a 54.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $470.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $348.06 and a 12 month high of $503.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $461.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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