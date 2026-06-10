Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 4,076 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Stonebrook Private Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $13,724,045,000 after buying an additional 659,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360,668 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,552,550,000 after acquiring an additional 296,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,540,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $271.27 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $260.56 and its 200-day moving average is $247.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Union Pacific to $305 from $290 and reiterated a Positive rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside based on the railroad’s earnings power and profitability.

Susquehanna raised its price target on Union Pacific to $305 from $290 and reiterated a Positive rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside based on the railroad’s earnings power and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Union Pacific’s strong financial results, including a 29.2% net margin and solid year-to-date and multi-month gains, which some market commentary says still leave the stock modestly undervalued.

Investor interest remains supported by Union Pacific’s strong financial results, including a 29.2% net margin and solid year-to-date and multi-month gains, which some market commentary says still leave the stock modestly undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific said it can fund its proposed $85 billion Norfolk Southern merger without federal investment, a headline that keeps the deal in focus but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Union Pacific said it can fund its proposed $85 billion Norfolk Southern merger without federal investment, a headline that keeps the deal in focus but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Management will address the NYSE 2026 European Investor Conference next week, which could provide new guidance or strategic commentary but is not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Management will address the NYSE 2026 European Investor Conference next week, which could provide new guidance or strategic commentary but is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: House lawmakers backed long-standing rail merger review rules, signaling that regulators may continue to scrutinize large railroad combinations closely, which could complicate Union Pacific’s Norfolk Southern deal.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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