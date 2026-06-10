Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 9,931 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Stonebrook Private Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of JNJ opened at $236.88 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The business's fifty day moving average is $231.76 and its 200-day moving average is $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $570.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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