Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. decreased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE - Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,502,970 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for 2.5% of Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned about 0.50% of StoneCo worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 19.5% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in StoneCo by 54.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 77.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in StoneCo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at StoneCo

In other news, Director Silvio Morais sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $208,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StoneCo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of StoneCo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on StoneCo

StoneCo Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $666.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $715.87 million. StoneCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.101-2.218 EPS. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides payment processing and business management solutions, primarily to merchants in Brazil. Its services are designed to help businesses accept and manage payments across in-person and online channels. The company's offerings include payment terminals, digital payment tools, financial services and software for managing business operations. Through brands such as Stone, Pagar.me and Linx, StoneCo serves businesses ranging from smaller merchants to larger retailers.

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