State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,443,905 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,359,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.68% of StoneX Group worth $287,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,877,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,730,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 419.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 921,671 shares of the company's stock worth $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 744,103 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $82,250,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 729,012 shares of the company's stock worth $47,123,000 after buying an additional 435,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Smith sold 56,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $3,695,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 738,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,493,409.04. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 30,327 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,087,407.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,213.44. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 394,567 shares of company stock valued at $25,321,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SNEX. Weiss Ratings cut shares of StoneX Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.00.

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StoneX Group Stock Performance

SNEX opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc. is a global financial services company that connects businesses, institutions and individual investors with markets. Its services include trade execution and clearing, risk management, market intelligence, and financing for participants in commodity and financial markets. The company serves commercial and institutional clients across sectors such as agriculture, energy and metals, and offers foreign exchange, securities and other trading services. Its retail business provides online trading platforms, while its payments operations support domestic and cross-border transactions.

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