Storgate LLC Takes $958,000 Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Storgate LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $958,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.8% of Storgate LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.05%.

Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $888,657.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $685,488.70. The trade was a 56.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 634,715 shares of company stock worth $81,410,816. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.48.

Get Our Latest Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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