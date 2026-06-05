Straight Path Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Straight Path Wealth Management reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 15,439 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $130.00 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.87 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $512.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. New Street Research raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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