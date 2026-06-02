Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 19,848 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 908.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 926,329 shares of company stock valued at $87,071,177. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $361.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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