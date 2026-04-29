Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chevron by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares in the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $10,167,000. Finally, Finemark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chevron by 40.3% during the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Melius Research raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.09.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.78. The company has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 768,673 shares of company stock valued at $144,148,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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