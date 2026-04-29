Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,163 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock worth $945,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $408,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cleveland‑Cliffs signed a multi‑year AI integration deal with Palantir to modernize manufacturing operations across North American facilities — a revenue and commercial‑wins signal for PLTR. Cleveland‑Cliffs Partners With Palantir

Cleveland‑Cliffs signed a multi‑year AI integration deal with Palantir to modernize manufacturing operations across North American facilities — a revenue and commercial‑wins signal for PLTR. Positive Sentiment: Palantir reportedly secured a large USDA Blanket Purchase Agreement (~$300M) to modernize national farm security — a meaningful government backlog item that supports recurring revenue expectations. Palantir Secures $300M USDA Agreement

Palantir reportedly secured a large USDA Blanket Purchase Agreement (~$300M) to modernize national farm security — a meaningful government backlog item that supports recurring revenue expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on Palantir’s Q1 report (May 4). Analysts warn results and forward guidance could swing sentiment sharply — good beats could restore the rally narrative; any weakness risks further multiple compression. Palantir Stock Could Change on May 4

Investors are focused on Palantir’s Q1 report (May 4). Analysts warn results and forward guidance could swing sentiment sharply — good beats could restore the rally narrative; any weakness risks further multiple compression. Neutral Sentiment: Citi trimmed its 12‑month price target to $210 from $260 but maintained a Buy rating and raised some estimates — signaling faith in fundamentals but acknowledging recent sector multiple compression. That keeps a mixed analyst backdrop. Citi Cuts Palantir Price Target to $210

Citi trimmed its 12‑month price target to $210 from $260 but maintained a Buy rating and raised some estimates — signaling faith in fundamentals but acknowledging recent sector multiple compression. That keeps a mixed analyst backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Germany’s military said it will not award contracts to Palantir for now — a reputational and opportunity loss in Europe that highlights political/regulatory risks in government business. Germany's Military Shuns Palantir

Germany’s military said it will not award contracts to Palantir for now — a reputational and opportunity loss in Europe that highlights political/regulatory risks in government business. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet’s classified DoD deal (Gemini access) and broader hyperscaler push into defense AI create direct competitive pressure on Palantir’s higher‑touch, services‑heavy model — investors fear margin and contract share erosion if agencies favor scalable cloud/API approaches. Google Classified AI Contract Shakes Up Sector

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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