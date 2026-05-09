Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its JPMorgan Chase stake by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 25,708 shares valued at about $8.28 million.
  • JPMorgan reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $50.54 billion, both beating analyst estimates and reflecting 10% revenue growth year over year.
  • Insider selling was notable, including CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh’s sale of 50,000 shares and General Counsel Stacey Friedman’s sale of 3,404 shares; analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $338.12.
  • Interested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $301.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $252.34 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings-per-share estimate for JPMorgan, implying expectations for continued profit strength ahead. JPMorgan Chase & Co. trading and earnings background
  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s role in the first near real-time cross-border tokenized U.S. Treasury redemption with Ripple, Mastercard, and Ondo highlights innovation in blockchain-based settlement and could support long-term growth in payments and markets infrastructure. Ondo, JPMorgan, Mastercard & Ripple complete cross-border Treasury redemption
  • Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan disclosed a new preferred stock issuance and also reported a new 3.06% stake in Umicore, both of which are mostly capital-management and portfolio moves rather than direct operating catalysts. JPMorgan Issues New Series PP Preferred Stock
  • Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan remains in the news for research and commentary, including warnings from CEO Jamie Dimon about a possible bond-market crisis and the bank’s view that U.S. grid failures disproportionately hurt lower-income households. These are important macro views, but they do not immediately change JPM’s fundamentals. Jamie Dimon warns of bond crisis
  • Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan is facing lawsuit risk after being sued alongside Citigroup over frozen payments tied to a sanctioned Chinese firm, which raises regulatory and legal uncertainty for the bank. JPMorgan, Citi sued for frozen payments to sanctioned China firm
  • Negative Sentiment: Asset Management One disclosed it trimmed its JPM position, adding to signs of some institutional profit-taking in the name. Fund update showing decrease in JPM shares

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines