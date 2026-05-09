Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $301.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $252.34 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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