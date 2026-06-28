Strategic Education Inc. $STRA Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,212 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.44% of Strategic Education worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,195 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 40.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 192.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,657 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Strategic Education Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of STRA opened at $78.85 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Strategic Education's payout ratio is 42.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christa Hokenson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,600. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Thawley bought 665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,352.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,717.34. This represents a 5.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strategic Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on STRA

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

Further Reading

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