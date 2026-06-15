Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.31.

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Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Albertsons Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is 212.50%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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