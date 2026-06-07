Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,741 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 14,833 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $472.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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