Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 18,438 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,637 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 18,438 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,188,153,000 after buying an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $48,316,000 after buying an additional 65,216 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $55,787,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,984.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 29,939 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $215.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.31. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here