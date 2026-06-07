Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 31,259 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,681 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 31,259 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,588,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,084,055 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $675,467,000 after purchasing an additional 450,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 415,718 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 87,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 238,865 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 221,927 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here