Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 526,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $236,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 790,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $348,014,000 after acquiring an additional 262,359 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Phillip Securities cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $391.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.85 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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