Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Sold by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. cut its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971,486 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,852,211 shares during the quarter. Strategy makes up 1.1% of Clear Street Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Street Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Strategy worth $299,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 3.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.49. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($16.49) EPS. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. This trade represents a 43.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,264 shares of company stock worth $25,497,204. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Texas Capital upgraded Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat.

CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction.

Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines also highlighted concerns that Strategy’s first-ever Bitcoin sale since 2022 rattled some investors and renewed debate about leverage, dilution, and the risks of its aggressive Bitcoin-focused capital structure.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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