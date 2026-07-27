Stride, Inc. $LRN Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,646 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.12% of Stride worth $154,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stride by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company's stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Stride by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Stride by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 134,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company's stock.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $86.72 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Stride had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRN

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

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