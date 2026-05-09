Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 169,134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $163.22 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $235.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $172.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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