Strs Ohio Has $34.72 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Strs Ohio grew its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,653 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Stryker were worth $34,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $309.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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