Strs Ohio Has $80.36 Million Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,551 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 51,558 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in McDonald's were worth $80,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is generating fresh consumer buzz with promotions and menu activity, including free fries for National Fry Day, a rumored new drink lineup, a July 14 BT21 Happy Meal tie-in, and the rollout of 10 new chicken menu items, which could support traffic and near-term sales. Article Title

McDonald’s is generating fresh consumer buzz with promotions and menu activity, including free fries for National Fry Day, a rumored new drink lineup, a July 14 BT21 Happy Meal tie-in, and the rollout of 10 new chicken menu items, which could support traffic and near-term sales. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s also announced Bryan Brown, a former Raising Cane’s executive, as U.S. chief development officer, a move tied to the company’s NEXT strategy and restaurant redesign efforts that could support long-term unit growth and operational improvements. Article Title

McDonald’s also announced Bryan Brown, a former Raising Cane’s executive, as U.S. chief development officer, a move tied to the company’s NEXT strategy and restaurant redesign efforts that could support long-term unit growth and operational improvements. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and dividend-focused coverage remains supportive, with brokers still leaning “Buy” and commentary highlighting McDonald’s rising dividend as a signal of financial resilience for income investors. Article Title

Analyst and dividend-focused coverage remains supportive, with brokers still leaning “Buy” and commentary highlighting McDonald’s rising dividend as a signal of financial resilience for income investors. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s continued to attract attention as a defensive name in a strong but mixed market session, helping keep the stock in focus alongside broader Dow strength. Article Title

McDonald’s continued to attract attention as a defensive name in a strong but mixed market session, helping keep the stock in focus alongside broader Dow strength. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage continues to emphasize pressure on franchisees, weaker consumer foot traffic, and margin strain, suggesting investors are still weighing whether the turnaround strategy can offset operating headwinds. Article Title

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $280.48 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $264.53 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $280.65 and its 200-day moving average is $303.38. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here