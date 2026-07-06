Strs Ohio Has $9.98 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 25,910 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,893,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $576,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,592,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,048,000 after buying an additional 198,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,764,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,012,000 after buying an additional 525,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $342,677,000 after acquiring an additional 258,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,242,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is 104.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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