Strs Ohio Purchases 59,790 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Strs Ohio increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,404 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 59,790 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,264,070,000 after buying an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,869,507,000 after acquiring an additional 172,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,196,718 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $744,134,000 after purchasing an additional 514,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $561,500,000 after purchasing an additional 448,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,956,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $41.72 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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