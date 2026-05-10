Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 61,995 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in PTC were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 856.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 465,814 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,570,000 after acquiring an additional 417,130 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 709,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,576,000 after acquiring an additional 347,414 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 7,570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 316,793 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 312,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 2,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,911 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 204,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total value of $38,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,579,803.10. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,375.96. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC beat Wall Street expectations with Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.69 and revenue of $774.3 million, both ahead of estimates, signaling stronger-than-expected execution. PTC earnings report

PTC beat Wall Street expectations with Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.69 and revenue of $774.3 million, both ahead of estimates, signaling stronger-than-expected execution. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance for revenue and non-GAAP EPS, which suggests management sees momentum continuing into the rest of the year. Reuters article

The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance for revenue and non-GAAP EPS, which suggests management sees momentum continuing into the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to strong ARR growth, better cash generation, and a large share repurchase plan, all of which point to improving fundamentals and shareholder returns. Quiver Quantitative article

Investors also reacted to strong ARR growth, better cash generation, and a large share repurchase plan, all of which point to improving fundamentals and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary today has been focused on PTC beating estimates and benefiting from AI-related demand trends, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Zacks article

Analyst and market commentary today has been focused on PTC beating estimates and benefiting from AI-related demand trends, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent institutional filings show mixed ownership trends, with several funds adding to PTC while others trimmed positions. Fund update

Some recent institutional filings show mixed ownership trends, with several funds adding to PTC while others trimmed positions. Negative Sentiment: One offsetting caution is that insider selling has been persistent over recent months, which may keep some investors guarded despite the strong earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative article

PTC Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $146.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.60.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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