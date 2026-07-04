Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,560 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 61,606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.37% of BXP worth $30,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BXP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 892.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in BXP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP Stock Down 0.1%

BXP stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BXP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BXP currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BXP

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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