Strs Ohio Sells 17,113 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,199 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,854 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company's stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.91 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital lowered Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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