Strs Ohio Sells 35,700 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of National Health Investors worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $55,301,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,869,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $19,856,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 66.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,486 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 481.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company's stock.

Get NHI alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $63,768.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,992.35. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,177,473.44. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $77.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $91.38.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's payout ratio is 118.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered National Health Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Health Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Health Investors wasn't on the list.

While National Health Investors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here