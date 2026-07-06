Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,396,125 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $153,550,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,016,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $153,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,777 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,641,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,031,000 after buying an additional 2,887,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 2,464,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Evercore lowered Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:DOC opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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