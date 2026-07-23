Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR Stake Lessened by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Structure Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Structure Therapeutics worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,811,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 36.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,753,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,531,000 after buying an additional 469,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 97,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPCR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Structure Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94 and a beta of -1.50. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $94.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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